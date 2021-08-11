UoS showcases final year thesis of students

Institute of Art & Design at Sargodha University showcased the final year thesis of students enrolled in BS and MA Fine Arts in Jinnah Hall.

Chief Guest Prof Dr Shahid Munir, Vice Chancellor Sargodha University, inaugurated the thesis display and appreciated the creative artworks of students for depicting ideas, emotions and socio-cultural issues on canvas. Ahmed Faraz, Incharge Institute of Art & Design shed light on the significance of selected topics through art and highlighted the efforts of students.

Prof. Dr Sumera Jawad, Principal of College of Art and Design, University of the Punjab, Lahore; Rifaat Saif Dar, Chairperson Department of Visual Arts, Lahore College for Women University, Lahore; Ms. Iqra Aziz, Lecturer, Okara University, Okara, and Mr. Wajahat Ali, Assistant Professor GCU, Faisalabad, were invited as jury members.

The mesmerizing artworks of 46 final year students enrolled in BS and MA Fine Arts demonstrated innovation in concepts, used formal visual language and utilized novel materials to exhibit their expressions and emotion. The display aimed to exhibit artworks of different genres including; printmaking, oil painting, ceramics, sculpture and miniature at one place to steer the junior students to learn and get exposure from their senior students.

Jurors appreciated the advancement of the Institute and its major role in modernising the Sargodha district with such great artistic progressions. They recommended students should collaborate with other universities to meet the requirements of contemporary art challenges. They also suggested students to exhibit their work in well-renowned art galleries of Lahore and Islamabad to get exposure and to visit frequently art galleries and displays of other artists.