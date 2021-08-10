Navy war game starts in Karachi

Pakistan Navy War game ‘Shamsheer-e-Bahr-VIII’ commenced at Karachi where Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the opening brief of the exercise as Chief Guest and was received by Chief of Staff Vice Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi.

Later, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) Rear Admiral Javaid lqbal presented the overview of war game outlining objectives and concepts set forth for demonstration during the exercise, said a Pakistan Navy news release.

He highlighted that the war game would comprise participation of Tri-Services and government ministries.

‘Shamsheer-e-Bahr-VIll’ is the flagship war game of Pakistan Navy that is held biennially to corroborate various concepts which are validated in subsequent maritime exercises prior being incorporated in naval strategy.

While addressing the occasion, chief of the naval staff highlighted that Pakistan is facing multitude of internal and external challenges which necessitate external vigilance and strong resolve. The admiral emphasised that the unresolved Kashmir issue remains the flash point between Pakistan and India.