Daily Times

Your right to know Monday, August 09, 2021


Nawazuddin Siddiqui slams actors who change their name spelling

News Desk

Indian actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui does not believe in luck, astrology, or any other phenomenon that undermines hard work.

Speaking to CurryTales in a recent interview, the actor revealed that his success has solely been a result of his diligence and brain. Luck did not play much part in the process.

“People work like donkeys… I’m sorry, I shouldn’t be saying this, but people who work without using their brains don’t get very far. God has given you a brain, if you use it and work hard, then it pays off. I am still unconvinced about the importance of luck. I might change my mind later, but as of this moment, I remain unconvinced.”

When asked if he believes in Astrology, Nawaz confidently rejected any actor who changes name based on advice from his/her astrologer.

“No, I don’t believe in anything.” He proceeded to show his bare arms, and said, “Look, I don’t have any rings or bracelets; I’ve never worn them.” When he was asked about actors who change the spellings of their names, Nawaz said, “They must have some personal agendas, they must hate their names. I love my name, and this is the only correct way to spell it. Or maybe they’re insecure.”

Submit a Comment