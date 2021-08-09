Another vaccine consignment reaches Islamabad

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight on Sunday brought another consignment of COVID-19 vaccine from China. A PIA flight carrying 6,80,000 vaccine doses landed in Islamabad this morning, sources said. The vaccine batch brought from China was shifted to the central warehouse of the federal Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI). Pakistan has purchased two million doses of Sinopharm vaccine from the Chinese firm, according to sources. Yesterday, 1.32 million doses of Sinopharm brought to Pakistan on Saturday to be distributed among the provinces as per their needs. Earlier on Friday, as many as 64,000 more doses of Pfizer vaccine had reached Pakistan. The American vaccine had arrived in Islamabad onboard a foreign airline’s flight, the sources said. Pakistan had signed an agreement with Pfizer Inc for procurement of 13 million doses of the vaccine. 100,000 doses of the vaccine had arrived in Islamabad last month. The American vaccine would be administered to people with chronic diseases and weak immunity. People travelling abroad will also get the Pfizer shot. It is worth mentioning that the government of Pakistan aims to vaccinate as many as 80 million citizens against the coronavirus by December-end.













