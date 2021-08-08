FPCCI chief calls for enhanced bilateral trade with Maldives

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has offered to play a role in connecting Maldives with exporters in Pakistan to meet their import requirements. While speaking at an event jointly organised by Pak-Maldives Business Council of FPCCI and State Trading Organisation (STO) of Maldives, FPCCI president Mian Nasir Hayat Magoo highlighted the potential to enhance the volumes of bilateral trade in construction materials, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and food items, among others. The event was facilitated by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) along with the High Commission of Pakistan in Male, Maldives. The objective of the event was to highlight the untapped trade opportunities for Pakistani exporters by connecting them with Maldives importers, Mian Nasir Hayat Magoon said that FPCCI is ready to host a trade delegation from the Maldives to Pakistan in order to facilitate the Maldivian importers to have first-hand knowledge of Pakistani products from varied industries and sectors. He also offered his full support to establish B2B linkages. Vice Admiral (r) Ather Mukhtar shared his vision for the Pak-Maldives relations and encouraged both sides to make the most out of the potential business and trade opportunities. Ali Rizwan, acting High Commissioner of Maldives in Pakistan, also shared his remarks and encouraged both sides to work together to explore business opportunities. Pak-Maldives Business Council of FPCCI chairman Imran Khalil Naseer apprised the audience of the enormous potential to enhance bilateral trade and economic cooperation. Pakistan’s Trade and Investment Attaché in the Maldives, Asma Kamal shared a detailed presentation on existing trade figures between the two countries. She also highlighted potential industries and sectors for the Maldives to source goods from Pakistan. Pak Maldives Business Council Director Altaf Hashwani enquired about the potential of STO Maldives to enhance imports of textiles and hosiery products from Pakistan.Participants raised their queries with STO on product registration requirements and procedures in the Maldives and the appetite to import Pakistan’s world-famous fruits like mangoes and oranges.













