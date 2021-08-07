Arshad Nadeem misses out on podium finish but wins hearts

LAHORE: Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan’s top athlete, missed out on a medal in the Tokyo Olympics’ javelin throw final on Saturday, but he won the nation over with his spirit and dedication throughout the competition.

Despite the fact that there were a total of 12 competitions, all eyes were on the Pakistani athlete’s performance in comparison to his Indian opponent, Neeraj Chopra.

According to Pakistan Standard Time, the action began at 4 p.m.

Nadeem’s first javelin throw achieved a distance of 82.4 metres. Chopra of India threw it to a distance of 87.03 metres.

India was in top place at the completion of the first throw, while Pakistan was in sixth place.

Chopra earned a distance of 87.58m in the second throw, but Nadeem’s effort resulted in a foul because he crossed the line.

Chopra scored 76.70m on his third throw, while Nadeem, who had been in ninth position, moved up to fourth place after throwing 84.62m.

As a result, Nadeem finished fourth after three rounds and qualified for the final round.

The whole nation was rooting for Nadeem’s success. The visuals showed a huge crowed outside Nadeem’s home dancing and cheering the local boy during the competition.

In the last round, Nadeem’s first throw resulted in a distance of 82.91m, whereas Chopra overstepped and got a foul.

In the second throw, Nadeem threw the javelin to a distance of 81.98, whereas Chopra overstepped yet again and got a foul.

In the third and final attempt, Nadeem was unable to have a valid throw counted as he overstepped the line. Chopra, meanwhile, threw the javelin at a distance of 84.24m.

Chopra of India won gold with a score of 87.58m, Vadlejch of the Czech Republic took silver with a score of 86.67m, and Czech Republic’s Vesely took bronze with a score of 85.44m.

Nadeem finished in 5th place with a score of 84.62. The whole nation is proud of the efforts Nadeem has put in during the course of the Tokyo Olympics.