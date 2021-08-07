Riyo Kiyuna wins Japan’s first karate gold medal

TOKYO: Ryo Kiyuna captured Japan’s first gold medal in karate at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, topping Spain’s Damian Quintero in the men’s kata final on the event’s games debut. Kiyuna, who has not lost a competition since February 2018, scored 28.72 points out of 30 for his performance at Nippon Budokan, the spiritual home of Japanese martial arts. Quintero claimed 27.66 points for silver in the head-to-head final matchup against the Japanese. American Ariel Torres Gutierrez and Turkey’s Ali Sofuoglu picked up bronze medals. “I want to express my appreciation for being able to compete at this stage. I wouldn’t have been able to compete here by myself so I am just so thankful,” Kiyuna said after winning the event that sees competitors perform choreographed movement in pursuit of points. At the Tokyo Olympics, competitions called kata and kumite are being held. In women’s and men’s kata, athletes execute a series of defensive and offensive movements that target a non-existent opponent. Kiyuna’s gold was Japan’s second medal in karate, after Kiyou Shimizu claimed silver in the women’s kata on Thursday.













