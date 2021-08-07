Toronto International Film Festival to honour Jessica Chastain with Tribute Actor Award

Hollywood star Jessica Chastain will be honoured by Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) with its Tribute Actor Award. Chastain’s upcoming movie The Eyes of Tammy Faye, which she stars in and produces, will also premiere at the upcoming 46th edition of the festival. “Jessica has brought to life such strong and inspiring roles for women, from the films that have screened at TIFF such as The Debt, Take Shelter, The Martian, Crimson Peak and Molly’s Game, to the upcoming world premiere of The Eyes of Tammy Faye at the Festival, she is one of the most respected actors of her generation,” said Joana Vicente, executive director and co-head of TIFF. “Her recent portrayal of Tammy Faye Bakker is a testament to her exceptional onscreen presence and talent,” she added. The Eyes of Tammy Faye, a Fox Searchlight movie, chronicles the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker. Chastain essays the role of the televangelist, while Andrew Garfield plays Baker.













