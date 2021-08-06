Sitara-o-Hilal Foundation holds Young Leaders Camp

Sitara-o-Hilal Foundation held a Young Leaders Camp this year with great zeal here at UMT. Special programs and cultural activities with productive energy were organized for children of all ages. The youngsters were also introduced to the Grandson of Allama Iqbal, Mr. Iqbal Salahuddin at the Dabistan e iqbal.

The closing ceremony of Young Leaders Camp was blessed with the companionship of children from Aghosh Orphan Care Home. The orphans brought together well with the camp children instilling the spirit of empathy and sympathy. A magnificent lunch was also facilitated by the founder SHF Mr. Ibrahim Hasan Murad and Manager SHF Miss Sadaf Zubair bestowed gifts to them.

President UMT/ Founder SHF Ibrahim Hasan Murad expressed that brotherhood is the key to a prosperous community and society at large. He said that the nation should erase the differences of sectarianism, poverty and riches, and inferior and superior. He also said that we have to mend the future of this country together by caring for the oppressed, orphans and poor. Ibrahim Murad prayed that every person of this nation and country becomes united and starts being concerned about our home country. He emphasized that if Pakistan is there only then we have our identity.

Ibrahim Murad further added that the purpose of Sitara o Hilal Foundation is to align the youth in accordance with the teachings of Quaid. He told that meeting with the upcoming youth has built his confidence in the fact that the future of our country is in safe hands.

Founder SHF ended his talk with a strong message for the youth “Rather than talking bad about each other or pointing out mistakes we should solely focus on what positivity we can give to our country. I have full faith that this youth will turn the dreams of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal into reality.”