No place for corrupt elements in Pakistan, says Sarwar

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has said that there is no future for corrupt elements in Pakistan and only the politics of transparency and honesty will prevail. He said, it is government’s duty to protect laws and Prime Minister, Imran Khan, will not back down an inch from his principled and ideological politics.

Talking to various delegations led by Dr Akhtar Malik, Provincial Minister for Energy, Dr. Ijaz Alam, Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs, Chaudhry Abdullah Tahir and Chaudhry Saleem Sadiq which called on him at Governor House Lahore on Friday, he said that corruption is disastrous for any country and the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan is pursuing a policy of transparent and impartial accountability from day one to eliminate corruption from the country. Chaudhry Sarwar said that the government is committed to the policy of transparent and impartial accountability. Today, all institutions, including parliament and democracy, are getting stronger, he added.

He further stated that the supremacy of constitution and maintaining law in the country is the responsibility of the government which will be fulfilled at all costs, adding that the people are with democracy, rule of law and the government narrative.

Governor Punjab said no one can tolerate injustice with minorities in Pakistan and wherever there is an incident involving injustice with the minorities, the government takes strict action, adding that the perpetrators of Rahim Yar Khan Incident will not be able to escape the clutches of the law.

Strict action will be taken against them and government will not allow anyone to take the law into their own hands, he maintained. Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said that the negative politics of the opposition has no future because people are with the government. Political opponents are trying to save their corruption but they will not be spared.

Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam said that government agencies stand by every minority living in Pakistan and they will never be left alone in any circumstance and culprits would be brought to book, adding that the nefarious designs of those who are conspiring against religious harmony will be thwarted.