Imran Khan has emerged as an ambassador of Kashmir: governor

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, along with provincial ministers, led a rally at Governor’s House Lahore on Youm-e-Istehsal-Kashmir. The rally was held to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. A large number of activists and provincial ministers participated in the rally and chanted slogans against the Indian terrorism and Narendra Modi.

According to the details, Provincial Ministers Dr. Yasmeen Rashid, Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, Dr. Akhtar Malik, Khayal Ahmad Castro, Taimur Khan Bhatti, Advisor to Governor Punjab on Youth Affairs Ans Aslam Daula, Political Secretary to Governor Punjab, Mian Kashif Iqbal, PTI’s Central Member Mian Waheed Ahmad, Former Spokesperson Punjab Raja Asad Iqbal participated in the rally.

Addressing the rally and talking to the media, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan has emerged as the ambassador of Kashmir in the world. He also appreciated the efforts of Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Pakistani ambassadors’ around the world and overseas Pakistanis, who have raised their voices for the liberation of IIOJK as well as against Indian terrorism. He said that the regional peace is possible only if the Kashmir issue is resolved as per the UN resolutions. Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and added that the day is not far off when Kashmir will be free from Indian occupation. He said that Narendra Modi has surpassed Hitler in the barbarianism and massacre of innocent Kashmiris. There is no doubt that all political and religious parties in Pakistan, including the whole population of Pakistan stand with their Kashmiri brethren, and will not spare any sacrifice for the liberation of IIOJK, he added.

The governor said that Indian forces are indulging in the world’s biggest terrorism in Kashmir, adding that 96,000 Kashmiris have been martyred due to Indian terrorism in Kashmir. 22,000 Kashmiri women have become widows, whereas, Indian forces have killed 7,187 detained Kashmiris. He further said that Indian forces are violating Human Rights in IIOJK.