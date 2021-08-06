Three years of public service delivery by Buzdar government

It’s a Persian proverb that “A perfume is identified by its scent,” however, not everything can be a fragrance just because the vendor says so. Because of ground-level realities, people in Punjab are feeling the performance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government. The vast difference in performance between previous governments and the current government cannot be concealed by opposition propaganda or negative comments. August 2021, will mark the 3 years of Tehreek Insaf government in Centre, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and other units of Pakistan. Despite COVID-19 pandemic and its resultant impacts at national and international level, the comparative analysis performances of the incumbent government and its predecessors reveal substantial difference and revolutionary changes in multiple sectors. Personal interests were prioritized over national interests by previous rulers. On the other hand, for the last three years, the Tehreek Insaf government has worked hard day and night for the welfare of the people.

Since, the PTI came to power after 22 years of struggle and with the pledge of eradicating corruption; Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar have placed a significant emphasis on accountability. In the PTI government, there are several examples of self-accountability. Many assembly members in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were dismissed from the party on allegations of accepting money in the senate elections. In the previous three years, many ministers have faced severe accountability. The primary difference between past governments and the current administration is that the current government spends public money on the people’s wellbeing and prosperity. Take, for example, the Punjab government, when compared to the previous governing family who controlled Punjab for many years, the tenure of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar administration is visibly distinct, unique, and exemplary in terms of performance.

At the outset of his term, criticism mostly attacked his name rather than his performance. Prime Minister Imran Khan chose Sardar Usman Buzdar from south Punjab for the office of CM based on his untainted background and humility. The opposition always had targeted him with wishful thinking that by doing so, the administrative structure would collapse, making it easier to bring the PTI government to an end. However, the PM Imran Khan defeated all of the opposition’s maneuvering and continued to repose confidence in Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. As a result, during past three years, new records of public welfare have been set.

Education, health, agriculture, industry, pollution, tourism, energy supplies, women’s rights, arts and culture, transportation, and other sectors have progressed to the point that previous underprivileged areas have begun to profit in tandem with developed areas. Sense of deprivation was extinguished in far-flung parts of south Punjab. The South Punjab Secretariat was formed to address the challenges that the people of south Punjab face on a daily basis. Instead of spending the development budget on specific regions, a framework was created for it to be spent evenly across the province, and the effects have begun to be seen. Only a little more than half of the Tehreek Insaf government’s tenure has passed, and the people have placed their full trust in the government.

Following the success in the Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK elections public’s complete trust in the PTI is quite visible. The PTI candidates won Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, and Gujrat constituencies, which were formerly strongholds of the previous mughal rulers. This argument has further been cemented by the recent win in Sialkot by- elections. The current level of public trust demonstrated by the vote is the consequence of continuous improvement in government performance.

The honest and diligent leadership of chief minister Usman Buzdar has played the most important part in establishing Tehreek Insaf’s high rate of popularity graph in Punjab. Since Punjab comprises half of Pakistan, and the Buzdar Government has demonstrated exceptional success in different sectors over the previous three years.