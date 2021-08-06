SNGPL holds Covid vaccination camps

In view of the directives of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited organized Corona vaccination camps in coordination with District Health Authorities vaccinating 4151 Nos. of general public in Nowshera city, Sohbat Keley District Nowshera, Village Zando Banda District Nowshera, Village Chak Mahmood Dinga Road Gujrat, Village Ali Pur Chatha Gujranwala, D.I Khan, Khan Garh, Jhok Quresh Mouza Uch Sharif, Chaks No. 34 NB, 29 NB, 21 NB Bhalwal Road SGD, Islamabad, Faqirabad Peshawar, Hangu, Deedwal Village Chakwal, Lakki, Bannu, Gujranwala, Daud Khel, Faisal Saeed Textile Mill Jhang Road Faisalabad, UC Gagga Sraay Kot Wassin Singh Pattoki, District Kasur. Also 05 Nos. of data entry operators have been provided to District Health Administration Gujranwala as per their requirement contributing vaccination of hundreds of general public on daily basis.













