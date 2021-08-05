Two development schemes worth Rs26.435b approved

Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved two development schemes of Regional Planning and Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education sectors estimated to cost Rs26,435.704 million (Rs26.435 billion).

These schemes were approved in the 4th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2021-22 presided over by Chairman Planning and Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal here on Wednesday. The approved development schemes included Southern Punjab Poverty Alleviation Project (SPPAP) – IFAD Assisted (Revised) at the cost of Rs.23,891.631 million and establishing Nawaz Sharif Medical College, University of Gujrat, besides uplifting of Aziz Bhatti Shaheed DHQ Teaching Hospital, Gujrat (Revised) at the cost of Rs2,544.073 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Baloch, all Members of the Planning and Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.