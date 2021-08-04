Billie Eilish irks fans by promoting album directly to Israel

Billie Eilish came under fire on social media after she directly promoted her new album ‘Happier Than Ever’ to audiences in Israel, reported Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

In one of several promotional clips that Eilish posted on her TikTok, the Bad Guy hitmaker can be seen saying, “Hi Israel, this is Billie Eilish, and I’m so excited that my new album, Happier Than Ever, is out now.”

The video hurt the sentiments of pro-Palestinian fans and followers of the seven-time Grammy winner, who is currently expected to land atop the Billboard 200 charts with her sophomore offering.

‘It’s occupied Palestinian land not Israel,’ Tweeted one fan, tagging Billie Eilish to get their message across

One user conveyed their disappointment with Eilish’s promotional video with a meme. In a more serious criticism of Eilish’s video, the Eye On Palestine Instagram account provided an explainer to its followers about why the video is ill-timed. “Billie Eilish promoting her new album directly to Israel and Israeli viewers in the Middle of an international wave of criticism against the Israeli Occupation’s aggression against Palestinians…” they wrote.

The post has since been shared several times, with people denouncing Billie Eilish’s business move in the comments section. “We don’t need her support,” wrote one, while several others vowed to unfollow the singing sensation.