Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Brisk shipping was recorded at the Port where eight ships namely, Maersk Bentonville, MSC Denisse, Maersk Columbus, MSC Tianjin, KSL Heng Yeng, Jasco Taicang, Gion Traders and Al-Deebel carrying containers, general cargo, coal, phosphoric acid and natural gas were allotted berths at container terminals, multi-purpose terminal, Huaneng Fuyun terminal, Engro Terminal and gasport Terminal respectively during last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, six more ships, BBG Ocean, Crystal Admirer, Karachi, Pacific Diamond, Epic ST Thomas and Al-Jassasiya carrying coal, soya bean, furnace oil, mogas, chemicals and natural gas also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the same period.

Berth occupancy remained on high side at the port where fourteen ships were engaged to load/offload containers, condensate, coal, steel coil, general cargo, chemicals, soya bean and palm oil, out of them, three ships, Hellespont Progress, Dorado and Port Estrela sailed out to sea on Tuesday morning, and three more ships, Maersk Bentonville, MSC Denisse and Gion Traders are expected to sail from QICT and EVTL on same day (today) in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 159,716 tonnes, comprising 116,624 tonnes imports cargo and 43,092 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,823 containers (1,274 TEUs imports and ,1549 TEUs export), was handled at the port (.)

There are twenty two ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them five ships, BBG Ocean, Wealthy Loyal, SCF Prime, Gulf Mews and Al-Jassasiya carrying Coal, palm oil, gas oil, chemicals and natural gas are expected take berths at PQEPT, LCT, FOTCO, EVTL and EETL on Tuesday.