ASUS enters Pakistani market with Tech Sirat

ASUS, the worldwide Top 3 consumer NB brand, is expanding their market into Pakistan through local authorized partner Tech Sirat, a move that will further meet the demand in the world’s fifth most populated country.

The rapid growth of Pakistan’s technology ecosystem makes ASUS set their foot in the market. As a country of 225 million people, Pakistan has always had a high growth potential and rapidly emerged as one of the most vibrant technology markets in the world. “We see great opportunity in the future and aim to offer quality products and service to Pakistan customers,” Jeff Lo, ASUS Regional Head, said.

The partnership between ASUS and Tech Sirat symbolizes a breakthrough in the local market. Tech Sirat is the group company of Muller & Phipps Pakistan which is a leading distribution company in IT industry. “Tech Sirat is the perfect partner with wide distribution coverage and remarkable after sales service”, Jeff Lo said.

The customers can now be benefited from the reliable resource and the advantages it brings, such as comprehensive after sale support, official 2 year international warranty and ASUS leading technology. ASUS provides the world’s latest advancement in laptops and high-end gaming PCs under Republic of Gamers.

Kamran Nishat, CEO & MD, Tech Sirat, commented that the unshakable ASUS product quality establishes the solid basis for the partnership. ”Through their innovative and avant-garde product lineups and our comprehensive market coverage, we are looking forward to the journey ahead.”

ASUS’s relentless quest for perfection is now brought to Pakistan and will lead the market with world-class hardware and service to contribute to the technological advancements in Pakistan.