Rebel Wilson channelizes her inner Britney Spears for an upcoming movie

Rebel Wilson is channeling her inner Britney Spears for her upcoming movie.

Taking it to Instagram, the actress shared a picture in which she could be seen actor donned Britney’s iconic emerald green top as she posted a photo BTS from the sets of Senior Year.

Recreating Spears’ iconic 1999 music video for You Drive Me Crazy, she shared her look writing, “My life is CRAZY right now ps {purple heart} you Britney.”

Rebel’s upcoming Netflix comedy titled Senior Year portrays her character as a waitress.

“Can you tell that I’m the biggest Britney fan!,” she wrote in her TikTok caption.

She added, “And so in my new movie Senior Year my character LOVES her and we use her as inspo for our cheer squad.”