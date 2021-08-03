Tokyo Olympics 2020 — do you know of the significance of the bouquet given to medallists?

For any sportsperson, winning a medal at the Olympics is a huge achievement and a great validation. It boosts their morale and sets them up for future glories. At the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, many athletes have led their countries to victories, securing both respect and a medal. And while everyone understands the value attached to gold, silver and bronze medals, not many people know of the significance of the bouquet of flowers that are also handed over to the winners. The ones that are a part of the Tokyo Olympic Games are particularly special. Read on to find out why. According to a BBC report, more than 5,000 bouquets are being handed to athletes at the Olympic and Paralympic Games, and these are believed to have been mainly grown in three districts of north-east Japan, which were devastated by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami and the subsequent Fukushima nuclear plant disaster, which saw a meltdown of three reactors.













