Heineken net profits surge as Covid restrictions ease

Heineken posted on Monday about the strong earnings in the first half of the year as countries lifted Covid-19 restrictions, but the pandemic continues to affect the Dutch brewer in key markets. Net profit rose to one billion euros ($1.2 billion) in the first six months of 2021 after the company suffered 297 million euros in losses during the same period last year. But Heineken said it expects its full-year financial results to remain below pre-pandemic levels. “We are pleased to report a strong set of results for the first half year, whilst the pandemic continues to impact the world and our business,” Heineken chief executive Dolf van den Brink said in a statement. “Yet there is reason for caution too,” van den Brink said. Covid-19 continues to have an impact in Asia and Africa, two key regions for the brewer, while rising commodity costs will start affecting Heineken in the second half, he said.













