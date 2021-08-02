Billie Eilish speaks over pressure of looking all-time good as a celebrity



Billie Eilish, on Monday, spoke over the pressure of looking all-time good as a celebrity.

In her recent interview with The Guardian, the Happier Than Ever singer said social media holds a significant impact on the way she feels about her body.

Billie said, “I see people online, looking like I’ve never looked. And immediately I am like, oh my God, how do they look like that?”.

The Ocean Eyes singer added, “I still see it and go, oh God, that makes me feel really bad”.

Billie explained, “And I mean, I’m very confident in who I am, and I’m very happy with my life,” she added, “I’m obviously not happy with my body but who is?”

She went on to add that baggie clothes are, “easier to move in without showing everything.” Further saying, “they can be really unflattering. In pictures, they look like I don’t even know what. I have such a terrible relationship with my body, like you would not believe, so I just have to disassociate.”