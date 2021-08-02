‘General Hospital’ star Jay Pickett passes away on set of upcoming film



Renowned General Hospital actor, Jay Pickett passed away last week at the age of 60.

As per details, famous Hollywood star died while working on the sets of his upcoming film, Treasure Valley.

According to details, the death of star was announced on the Facebook page of director and producer Travis Mills on Sunday.

He wrote, “Many of you have already heard about the tragedy that happened two days ago. Jay Pickett, our leading man, writer, producer, and creator of this movie passed away suddenly while we were on location preparing to film a scene”

He add, “There is no official explanation for the cause of his death but it appears to have been a heart attack. Everyone present tried as hard as they could to keep him alive. Our hearts are broken and we grieve for his family who are so devastated by this shocking tragedy”.

Jim Heffel, in another post, wrote that Pickett “died sitting on a horse ready to rope a steer in the movie Treasure Valley in Idaho.”

He went on to add, “Yesterday I lost a good friend and the world lost a great person. Jay Pickett decided to ride off into the Heavens. Jay wrote the story and starred in it. He was also co-producer with myself and Vernon Walker. He will be truly missed. Ride like the wind”.