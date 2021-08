Karisma Kapoor shares unseen throwback photos with Kareena to mark Sisters Day

In connection with the celebration of World Sisters Day and Friendship Day, famous Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor shared unseen throwback photos with sister Kareena Kapoor.

Taking it to her Instagram, The Coolie No. 1 actress shared pictures and wished sister Kareena, ‘happy sisters day’.

Bollywood’s Lolo caption her post as, “Always at it together Sisters.. making hard times easier and easy times more fun @kareenakapoorkhan #loveyoumostest #happysistersday #happyfriendshipday”.

