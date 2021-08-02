Rehman Malik suggests trilateral bloc for stability in Afghanistan

Former interior minister and Chairman Institute of Research and Reforms (IRR) Senator Rehman Malik has suggested the formation of bloc of China, Pakistan, and Afghanistan to bring stabilisation in Afghanistan, boost the economy via trilateral trade, and ensure regional peace. He said that this idea might not be liked by the West but these three countries may like to bring RCD countries on board in this bloc.

In a statement here on Sunday, he said that Pakistan has a great geographical location and has been assisting its neighbors and other friendly countries and contributing towards regional peace. He said that the Afghan war brought misery, not only to itself but devastations to Pakistan and left long-lasting effects on our society and growth.

Rehman Malik said, “I wish that Pakistan, Afghanistan, and China may create a bond of tri-brotherly ties and start working in an era of a new bond of friendship as they stand interconnected with natural land routes and the natural bond of mountains.”

He said that instability in Afghanistan is affecting Pakistan and Afghanistan adversely and needs to be rectified for the sake of prosperity of this region. He said, “I feel that there is room to create a powerful torque and potential for working together in the peace process of Afghanistan.”

The former interior minister said that Pakistan, Afghanistan, and China have the huge potential to work in various fields of common interest and emerge as very strong political and economic forces with their God-gifted natural resources.

He said that the Afghan conflict has been used by the west as a tool to keep this part of the world under pressure and to destabilise the region. He urged that this destabilization is affecting Pakistan and Afghanistan adversely and needs to be rectified for the sake of the stability and prosperity of this region.

Rehman Malik suggested that three countries may sign a tripartite MoU to work together and they all have potential in mineral, agriculture, and other fields of mutual benefit and have a natural alliance and connectivity in the form of roads and other links. He said that CPEC can bring a great revolution in the development of Afghanistan as China and Pakistan together can play a role in reconstructing Afghanistan.

He expressed that in a trilateral agreement, the three countries can have this new opportunity to work together in the interest of this region which will ultimately end the ever-continued foreign interference in Afghanistan.

He said that the three countries must sign a MoU to spread a railway line from Beijing to Afghanistan via Pakistan and these three great nations can have a quantitative economic, business, and cultural bond in the larger interest of Afghanistan and co-signatories.

The former interior minister said that he firmly believes that the troika of China, Pakistan, and Afghanistan will not only ensure stability, progress, and development but will also eliminate terrorists and the misuse of Afghan soil by India.