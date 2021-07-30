Australian NBA star out of Olympics after bathroom fall

TOKYO: Australia suffered a blow to their men’s basketball gold medal hopes Friday with Toronto Raptors star Aron Baynes ruled out of the rest of the Olympics with a neck injury exacerbated by a bathroom fall. The triple Olympian picked up the problem in the second half of the Boomers’ three-point win over Italy on Wednesday in Saitama, and then worsened the injury by slipping in the bathroom. In a “complicated series of events”, team doctor David Hughes said Baynes “suffered injury during the match on the court. And then he had a slip in the bathroom, and suffered further injury.” “It became apparent to the medical stuff that this was a bit more serious than just an average injury and so as a precaution he was taken to hospital and he’s undergoing further tests at the moment,” Hughes said. Baynes is expected to recover, but not in time to return to the court in Tokyo. “I am really disappointed that I can’t continue in the Olympics,” he said in a statement. Third-ranked Australia have never won an Olympic gold.













