Jamie Lee Curtis shares her and Christopher Guest’s 25-year-old child is transgender

Jamie Lee Curtis has revealed that her and husband Christopher Guest’s youngest child is a transgender woman.

The 62-year-old Halloween and Freaky Friday actress spoke publicly about the matter for the first time in an interview with AARP the Magazine, posted Wednesday, July 28.

The outlet reported that with her younger child’s permission, Jamie shared that she and Christopher “have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby.” The actress also said, “And she and her fiancé will get married next year at a wedding that I will officiate.”

Ruby Guest works as a computer gaming editor, while the couple’s eldest child, daughter Annie Guest, 34, is a dance instructor and is already married, AARP reported. The outlet also quoted Jamie as saying she has no grandchildren, “Not yet, but I do hope to.”

The star also told AARP that her life, these days, is a “constant metamorphosis.”

Jamie has occasionally brought Ruby with her to premieres, most recently in 2017.

That year, the actress tweeted, “Dear Trans Kids. The letter we all wish we had written,” and linking to a letter published by a Huffington Post contributor that is titled, “Dear Trans Kids: You are so loved.”

In May 2020, Jamie and the Lifetime network announced that she will be directing and starring in a TV movie about GLAAD Media Institute alum Sara Cunningham and her organisation Free Mom Hugs, which works to empower “the world to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community through visibility, education and conversation.”

“I first heard about Sara Cunningham and her Facebook post and thought, ‘Wow.’ ‘if you need a mom to attend your same-sex wedding because your biological parents won’t, I will show up and be your stand-in mom.’ And I think she even said, ‘I’ll even bring the bubbles,'” Jamie Lee said in a Lifetime interview. “That may be the most beautiful act of kindness and love and acceptance I had ever heard.”

She added, “I believe we are going to present a story that will change lives.”