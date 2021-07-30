Import of mobile phones crosses $2 billion in FY20-21

Pakistan’s import of mobile phones crossed the $2 billion mark in fiscal year 2020-21 while cumulative volume of telecom imports to Pakistan surged to $2.593 billion, depicting an increase of 39.33 percent over the previous fiscal year. According to data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the total value of telecommunication imports reached at $2,593.145 million that is 39.33 pc higher as compared to previous fiscal year, 2019-20 when mobile phones and other telecom apparatus worth $1,861.106 million were imported by Pakistan. The data depicted 50.75 pc growth in import of mobile phones during July-June 2020-21 as import of cellular phones crossed $2 billion mark and reached at $2,065.166 million. In Fiscal Year 2019-20, $1,369.943 million were spent on import of mobile phones. Import of other telecommunication apparatus increased 7.48 percent to $527.879 million in FY20-21 compared to $491.163 million in corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. Monthly imports of telecommunication sub sector in June 2021 stood at $255.943 million showing 16pc increase over May 2021 while in comparison to June 2020 the import volume decreased 6.30 pc. In May 2021 volume of telecom imports was recorded $220.599 million while in June 2020 the volume remained $273.166 million. During June 2021, Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $204.676 million and other telecom apparatus of $51.267 million representing 16.62pc and 13.68 pc growth respectively over May 2021 when import volume of mobile phones stood at $175.501 while other apparatus amounting to $45.098 million were imported as well.

However, import of mobile phones in the last month of fiscal year 2020-21 has recorded 11.51 percent decline as compared to corresponding period of previous fiscal year.