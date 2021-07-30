Government to focus on Central Asia, other markets for exports

The government has planned to focus on many new markets including Central Asian States, Afghanistan, Malaysia, etc, for promoting Pakistan’s exports.

Shehzad Ahmed Khan, Director General, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, expressed these views during his visit to the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry along with Muhammad Ishaq Shinwari, Director TDAP Islamabad.

He also shared the annual business plan of TDAP to promote Pakistan’s trade and exports through various initiatives including holding of single country exhibitions, trade fairs, product shows and seminars/conferences in collaboration with various regional trade bodies.

Shehzad Ahmed Khan said that trade bodies should also share their annual business plans with TDAP to explore the areas of mutual collaboration for trade development. He said that TDAP wanted to provide international exposure to potential exporters in order to tap new markets for exports promotion.

He also discussed the possibility of organising a zoom meeting of Pakistani missions with ICCI and other trade bodies to identify new avenues of trade and exports enhancement. He further discussed the potential areas of cooperation with ICCI to make collaborative efforts for promoting trade and exports from this region.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that the supportive role of TDAP with trade bodies was very important to realise the untapped trade and exports potential of Pakistan.

He said that trade bodies including ICCI were making great efforts to promote Pakistan’s business interests, however, efforts of trade bodies in collaboration with TDAP would yield far better results for economic growth of the country.

He said that ICCI has planned many initiatives including business delegations for Azerbaijan, Suadi Arabia and other countries besides holding a mega property expo in near future and urged the TDAP to extend its full cooperation to make these initiatives highly successful for promoting business and economic interests of Pakistan.

Fatma Azim, senior vice president, and Abdul Rehman Khan, vice president ICCI, also shared many useful ideas in the meeting for promoting Pakistan’s trade and exports with potential markets. Both sides agreed to maintain close liaison for collaborative initiatives in order to explore new markets for promotion of Pakistan’s economic interests.