Rising femicide cases in Pakistan: where can solace be found?

A surge in violence against women across Pakistan is turning out to be worse than previously imagined. Some are terming it as a reflection of ‘femicide’ given the fact that such incidents are either hushed up or underreported.

The gruesome murder of Noor Mukadam has shaken the entire country to the core with protests and vigils being arranged not only locally but in the United States, BUT the United Kingdom and the European Union (EU) as well where a large number of Overseas Pakistanis reside. While her demonic killer Zahir Jaffer, his parents and servants are still under investigation with valid questions being raised on Therapy Works’ for allegedly dubious conduct for training and hiring him, a recent report claimed that his mobile phone contained videos of torturing multiple girls as per data retrieved by law enforcement agencies.

This is a huge revelation which could change the course of the investigation with possibility of a larger ring being exposed in Islamabad’s upper-class circles. It indicates that his servants and guards were likely aware of everything that used to happen at his residence, hence, they failed to protect Noor.

It is an established fact that Jaffer had violent tendencies and was a chronic harasser of numerous girls as widely claimed and even documented across social media. His history of substance abuse is another angle which could provide clues about his social circle consisting of male friends, some of whom have already been exposed by a number of girls for their abusive and manipulative behaviour.

Jaffer’s belief that his US citizenship would protect him from legal prosecution was laughable at best, since he never probably read the basics of international criminal law. Hence, his actions indicate a pre-meditated murder in light of a flight ticket booked for the US. Nevertheless, I won’t go into the details of Noor’s harrowing ordeal in the last two days of her life as it is against moral ethics.

Like Noor, there are countless girls out there who have been subjected to similar injustices and even killed at some point

Perhaps, the media should respect her family’s privacy and avoid insinuating stuff as this society is cruel when it comes to judging girls. Focus should remain on the killer and his alleged accomplices, whoever they may be.

As for the role of the state and judicial system, they must not buckle under pressure and pursue this case diligently to provide justice to Noor’s family. No matter how powerful and influential the Jaffers or their associates are, no one should be above the law in an ideal situation.

Like it or not, but as I previously stated on a number of occasions, Pakistan’s justice system is broken that needs a major overhaul through effective legislations. The state has a moral duty to work for the welfare of its citizens no matter which strata of the society they belong to.

In the past year alone, I could point out a number of other unspeakable cases including that of Dr. Maha Ali Shah, Myra Zulfiqar, Quratulain Baloch and Naseem Bibi.

Soft power and image are often discussed in key circles but why would anyone in their right mind consider Pakistan to be a safe place for tourism or recreational purposes when such incidents akin to a ‘femicide’ are on an exponential rise? A society where making sexist or crass jokes is considered normal cannot truly progress as a nation. Then we have people who judge women based on their clothes or thoughts that are considered ‘unorthodox’ in nature. Why can people not mind their own business? Some folks do not even dare to act like this when visiting or residing abroad but have a habit of suppressing basic freedom for girls back home.

Can people honestly tell if it is safe for girls to go out alone in the evening or night in this country? This is not the case in developed and even some developing countries where one can move around freely, but here we are.

Even financial independence and a career for girls is considered taboo in large sections of this society. This is one of the most unfortunate things I have come across as a male and find it utterly harrowing. A girl who has not had a ‘proper education’ is considered ‘ideal’ for marriage purposes. I would certainly blame the education system and a culture of toxic mindset for such regressive thoughts.

As for those who are in an abusive relationship or marriage, some of them may have no other choice but people in close circles can certainly intervene to prevent another gruesome atrocity or mental agony from taking place. This is what I pointed out in my previous article as acting aloof or refusing to intervene is akin to abetting in injustice. This is exactly how Noor lost her life.

Red flags are crucial to consider during an early stage and if one suspects any hint of manipulation or abuse, put an end to that relationship or marriage immediately. Some people may find it difficult to achieve but then they must consider the psychological impact of such relations. Better to be safe than regret in the long-run no matter how appealing the other person seems outwardly. Given all this, I find it quite strange that people could be so heartless or manipulative in nature.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent clarification on rape incidents in an interview with PBS’ Judy Woodruff is a welcoming statement which should be widely appreciated but at the same needs to be stated in Urdu on national level.

If I were one of his advisers, I would push for a series of tweets condemning atrocities against women and convince for a televised address to the nation. This address would provide comforting words to women of this country and focus on the status and progress of legislations meant to prevent domestic violence or abuse. In reality, none of this has occurred yet and he could certainly do a lot better but the question remains: Is he willing to go this far?

The writer is Associate Editor (Diplomatic Affairs), Daily Times. He tweets @mhassankhan06