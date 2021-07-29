Noor Mukaddam murder case should be tried in anti-terrorism court: Shibli Faraz

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Syed Shibli Faraz Thursday said that the heinous case of Noor Mukaddam murder should be tried in the anti-terrorism court.

He was speaking to the media after attending the inauguration of Capacity Building Program in Leadership, Strategy and Project Management for senior employees of Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The minister stated that the Noor Mukaddam case is a test case and the government is of the view that the perpetrators should be severely punished for her brutal murder.

To a question about the results of Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections, the minister said that results from Punjab has proved that PTI is a nationwide party not a regional party like Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

He said Punjab once was considered to be the stronghold of PML-N but now the people of Punjab have expressed their full confidence over the leadership of Imran Khan.

“Victory of PTI in Azad Jammu and Kashmir election has proved that the Prime Minister Imran Khan is a national leader and the people of Pakistan will take the country forward under his leadership”, he said.

Shibli Faraz said that the PML-N is suffering from a major crisis and factionalism as masses have rejected their narrative. Some of their leaders wanted to pull the party aside while Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz wanted to pull the party to the other side, he added.

To a question regarding finalizing the Prime Minister of AJK, Shibli Faraz revealed that three or four names are under consideration for the PM of Azad Kashmir however Prime Minister Imran Khan will take the final decision.

The present government is keen to focus on employment generation, improving health and education sectors and utilizing the potential of tourism in AJK.

About the PML-N plans to protest against AJK election results, the minister said now these five or six people can protest. “When the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had 11 parties, it could not destabilize the government as they have personal agenda which the masses cannot support.”

Earlier speaking at the ceremony, the federal minister said that NAHE has proved its excellence and effectiveness through organizing this world-class training program in leadership, project management, and strategy for senior employees of HEC.

This competitive capacity building program would benefit the senior management at HEC enabling them to utilize their expertise in the operations of HEC.

The federal minister hoped that the HEC would hugely benefit from highly competitive Mr. Gerard, Oxon Global Team, and A. F. Ferguson Team in the next three weeks.

The industrial knowledge and experience that Oxon Global brings together in combination with their academic experience from Oxford University will not only influence but also elevate the leadership, strategy, and project management skills of HEC management.

He said their hard work in the upcoming three weeks will continue to reflect for years in the implementation of policies, scholarships, and research programs by the very HEC employees whom you will train.

Addressing the employees, he said “We must realize that none of us are perfect and there is always room for improvement. Learning is one process that is not limited by time or any other factor – learning continues to happen forever, and we must embrace it and be open to it”.

He said that the journey of knowledge only ends with the journey of life, so enjoy it by being a part of this capacity development program that NAHE and HEC has tailor-made for you. “This is not just an investment in you, but it is also an investment in HEC”.

Director HEC, Dr. Shaista Sohail, Rector NAHE, Prof. Shaheen Sardar Ali, CEO, Oxon Global, Mr. Gerard Newman and other officials were present on the occasion.