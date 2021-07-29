Bank Alfalah launches ‘Alfa Business’

Bank Alfalah has introduced a new service under its Digital Banking portfolio called ‘Alfa Business App’. In the prevailing circumstances, many businesses are shifting their operations towards digital platforms, and Alfa Business is aimed at facilitating small and medium enterprises to carry out their everyday transactions digitally.

Alfa Business will support business operators through a range of useful features. To further facilitate merchants, the registration process for Alfa Business has also been simplified. Alfa Business can be downloaded from Google Play Store and users simply require a valid CNIC to sign up in compliance with all regulations. Merchants will be granted an initial monthly transaction limit of PKR 500,000 simply by completing the registration process.

Merchants can generate dynamic QR codes to receive payments from their customers. At a time when social distancing is being encouraged, reducing dependency on cash transactions is an effective solution. The application is also enabled to accept payments from 17 different banking and payment applications, allowing businesses to operate seamlessly.

Group Head, Digital Banking Group, Bank Alfalah, Mr. Yahya Khan said, “Bank Alfalah has always been at the forefront of innovation. With the launch of Alfa Business, we have revolutionized payment acceptance for merchants across Pakistan. From a kiryana store to a supermarket, a merchant can simply self-register and start accepting QR payments. This is especially crucial during the current COVID-19 when digital payments are no more an option, but a necessity to minimize the spread of the virus through currency notes. Moreover, financing solutions provided through Alfa Business will further help businesses fulfil their liquidity needs and sustain their businesses in these trying times.”