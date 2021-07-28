Park Lane case: former CDA chairman Farkhand Iqbal arrested

NAB Rawalpindi has arrested former chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Farkhand Iqbal in park lane illegal allotment of land case. He has been arrested under the charges of making illegal allotment to Asif Ali Zardari alleged front company Park Lane. The NAB has tightened the noose around other officers of NAB in this case. Former member CDA Mian Wahid ud Din and Naib Tehsildar Muhammad Iqbal have already been arrested in this case. NAB has taken the plea that land was allotted with malafide intent knowing that it is state owned land. Farkhand Iqbal removed the page of approval for land allotment from the respective file. Farkhand Iqbal is charged with allotting illegally 118 kanal land to Park Lane. He had allotted this land illegally in 2012.













