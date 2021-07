Russian women win Olympics gymnastics team final after Biles exit

TOKYO: Russia’s women gymnastics team capitalised on the dramatic departure of Simone Biles from the US team to win the Olympic title on Tuesday. The US team withdrew Biles from the final after a disappointing opening vault and Russia went on to beat the champions from the last two Games by more than three points. Britain took a surprise bronze medal. Led by Angelina Melnikova, the Russians emulated their men’s team who won gold 24 hours earlier. Competing under a neutral banner due to their country’s doping suspension, Russia were ending a sequence of domination by the US women in world and Olympic finals stretching back to 2011.