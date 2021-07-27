Russian men win rare Olympic artistic gymnastics team gold

TOKYO: Nikita Nagornyy led the Russian team to the coveted men’s artistic gymnastics gold at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday to add to their world title. The Russians turned the turned the tables on Japan, who had pipped them to the title in Rio 2016. China had to settle for bronze. Nagornyy joined Artur Dalaloyan ––– who was competing after recovering from an Achilles tendon injury in April –– David Belyavskiy and Denis Abliazin. The Russians last won the men’s team title in 1996. And they swelled with pride on top of the podium as Tchaikovsky’s concerto No.1 filtered out through the sound system at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre. The Russian composer was called up to play the role of super sub as Russia’s national anthem cannot be used because the country is under a doping suspension and their athletes are competing under a neutral banner. The outcome of the first gold on offer at the gymnastics competition was in the balance until the final tumble on the floor.

China were within less than a point of the Rio silver medallists going into the sixth rotation, with Japan set for third. But a brilliant last throw of the dice on the horizontal bars from Tokyo teenager Daiki Hashimoto, earning a high 15.100 points, propelled the Games’ hosts back into at least second. With the temperature rising and pulses racing, Nagornyy chalked up his feet and hands and took to the floor to try to get the Russian Olympic Committee team over the line. And the world all-around champion pulled it off superbly, his score of 14.666 securing the ROC a memorable win. They finished with a total of 262.500 points, with Japan on 262.397 and China with 261.894. Britain finished fourth ahead of the United States, Switzerland and Ukraine with Germany coming in last of the eight finalists.