Adnan Siddiqui and Zarnish test positive for COVID

Actors Adnan Siddiqui and Zarnish Khan are the latest to fall prey to the ruthless fourth wave of coronavirus in the country.

Adnan Siddiqui announced his positive diagnosis early on Monday, taking to Instagram to share that he has “been bitten by the bug.”

“I tested positive today, thankfully with mild infection and immediately placed myself in isolation,” he assured fans and followers. “I urge all of you who came in contact with me in the last one week to get the tests done.”

Khan also took to Instagram on Sunday to share that she had contracted COVID. Announcing that she had tested positive, Khan wrote, “It’s a request to stay home and stay safe. Don’t take it as a joke! Symptoms are pretty bad and it’s spreading like wildfire.

Remember me in your prayers.”

Before sharing her positive diagnosis, Khan had told followers in a video message that she was in the hospital over the weekend.

Amid a surge in India’s Delta variant cases, the Sindh government decided to impose fresh curbs on movement, restricting business hours and restaurants operations and closing down marriage halls and educational institutes.

The decision was made in the provincial task force meeting for COVID-19 headed by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The meeting decided to restrict business hours for shopping malls and markets between 6:00 am to 6pm besides declaring Friday and Sunday as safe days. Grocery shops, bakeries, and pharmacies will be exempted from the closure.