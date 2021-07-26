Modification of NIC, government to introduce new policies: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: The Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, announced on Monday that the government is introducing a new policy for the validation, extension, and modification of the national identity card (NIC).

The interior minister told a press conference in Islamabad that he had summoned the chairman of NADRA today and told him to continue with the thumbprint ID card system and implement the new NIC policy in 14 days.

“People with suspect cards will receive messages, and they will be able to resolve their issues through an internet platform,” he said, adding that he has ordered the cancellation of 840 blocked NICs obtained through unethical means.

Thousands of foreigners have been living in Pakistan for many years without renewing their visas, according to the interior minister. He urged these foreigners to leave Pakistan by August 14 or renew their visas through an online application, and he promised to waive fines for late renewals.

Sheikh Rasheed also stated that they wanted to transform the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), including its cybercrime unit, because its capabilities are currently lacking. Sheikh Rasheed stated, “We have received hundreds of thousands of applications for 1100 positions in the FIA.”

The interior minister also stated that if Nawaz Sharif is willing to return to Pakistan, he will be given a charter plane.

“Nawaz Sharif wanted to take his anti-Imran and anti-army agenda to its peak,” he said, adding that his prime objective was to ensure that Pakistan remains trapped through the FATF.

He went on to say that Nawaz Sharif and his associates have no future in politics unless they stop making irresponsible remarks.