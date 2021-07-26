Second batch of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine shipment arrives in Islamabad

On Monday, the second batch of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and a shipment of CanSino vaccine arrived in Pakistan.

Officials from the health ministry announced that three million doses of the Moderna vaccination had arrived in Islamabad under the COVAX programme.

The United States released the first batch of 2.5 million Moderna vaccination shots earlier this month.

This is the fifth batch of vaccines to be obtained under COVAX.

So far, Pakistan has received four consignments of various coronavirus vaccines under the COVAX programme apart from this recent one. They include shipments of the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccine.

COVAX has pledged free COVID-19 vaccines for 20% of Pakistan’s population.

Another 200,000 vaccine doses of the CanSino vaccine, too, reached Pakistan, according to the spokesperson of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The NDMA spokesperson said the vaccine doses have been handed over to the Ministry of Health.