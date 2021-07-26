46 Afghan soldiers allowed crossing of Pakistani border after posts fall: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: 46 Afghan soldiers were allowed to cross over into Pakistan by the Pakistan army on Monday after they were unable to hold their military posts along the Pak Afghan border, quoted Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The orders were made after Afghan National Army (ANA) local Commander opposite Arundu Sector in Chitral appealed to the Pakistan Army to give refuge to the 46 military men of the Afghan National Army and Border Police including five officers.

According to the military media wing’s report, the refugees were sought as their military posts along the Pak-Afghan International Border were not being sustained due to evolving security situation in Afghanistan.

“[Pakistan] army contacted Afghan authorities for information and necessary formalities,” the ISPR said adding that these Afghan soldiers arrived at Arundu Sector, Chitral late last night.

“Afghan soldiers have been provided food, shelter, and necessary medical care as per established military norms,” the media wing said.

The ISPR shared that Afghan government authorities will call them back in a dignified manner after due process.

Previously on July 1, 35 Afghan soldiers also requested Pakistan Army for refuge and safe passage due to their inability to hold their military post along with Pak- Afghan border. They were also given safe passage into Pakistan and handed over to Afghan government authorities after the due procedure.