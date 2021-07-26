PTI all set to form govt in AJK: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Sunday that India is very much upset on victory of Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections.

In the general election, the Kashmiris have overwhelmingly voted for the PTI candidates and with the Grace of Allah Almighty, it will form the government, he said while talking to media in Pind Dadan Khan. He said that Indian media had strongly opposed formation of Imran Khan’s government in Azad Kashmir. “Formation of Imran Khan’s government in Azad Kashmir would be a great shock to India,” he added.

Congratulating the people of Kashmir, the minister said that free and fair election process within Pakistan has given hope to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said that time would come when the people of IIOJK would also cast their votes in a free and fair election process.

Fawad said that the election process in Pakistan and Kashmir as a whole was peaceful. He said that unfortunately two PTI workers were martyred during clashes. He said that the PPP workers had attacked the PTI activists at several places during the polling. He said that a turnout of more than 50 per cent was a positive development.

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday predicted that Imran Khan was going to form government in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. “The people of AJK have supported the PTI candidates and we are thankful to the voters for posing full confidence in the present leadership,” he told a private TV channel. The opposition parties including PML-N and PPP are not in a position to clinch maximum seats due to their anti-Kashmir narrative, he added. Senior PTI leader Senator Babar Awan on Sunday hailed the arrangements of Election Commission (EC) of Azad Jammu and Kashmir for holding free, fair and transparent election. Talking to a private news channel, he said that AJK Election Commission was fully independent and working without any political pressure with the support of incumbent government to hold the election. He expressed condolences with the victim families of two PTI workers who killed in a clash with PPP activists at a polling station in the Kotli district. He hoped that PTI will get maximum seats in AJK and constitute a powerful government.