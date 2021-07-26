Four soldiers on AJK poll duty martyred as vehicle falls in ravine

A Pakistan Army Quick Response Team vehicle on Sunday fell in a ravine after it negotiated a steep turn in Laswa, leaving four soldiers martyred.

“As many as four soldiers embraced shahadat (martyrdom) while three soldiers and a civil driver got injured when an Army Quick Response Force (QRF) team vehicle employed for maintenance of law and order in support of the AJK Election 2021, toppled taking a steep turn in Laswa and fell in a ravine,” said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release. It added that the injured had been evacuated to nearby medical facility for necessary medical care.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of four army men in accident of a vehicle allocated for election duty in AJK. The CM expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the heirs of martyrs and prayed for the early recovery of the injured persons.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain regretted the accident involving a Pakistan Army vehicle on election duty in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. In a statement, he said that martyrdom of Pakistan Army soldiers in the accident was a great tragedy for the country and the nation. The sacrifices of the soldiers of Pakistan Army for the establishment of law and order in the country were unforgettable. He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant patience to the families of the martyrs at this hour of grief. He also prayed for speedy recovery of the injured persons.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib also expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Pakistan Army’s soldiers. He prayed for the highest ranks in Jannah for the martyred. He also prayed for early recovery of the injured during the accident.

The minister praised Pakistan Army for rendering remarkable security services during the AJK election and said those who had sacrificed their lives for defence of the motherland and its internal security would be reckoned among national heroes. He said the Pakistan Army was not only protecting the country’s borders but also ensuring internal security through relentless efforts.