In the US, Jail is the “Best Place” for Medical Treatment

When one thinks of crime, gory pictures of violent murders, billion-dollar Ponzi schemes, and several other abhorrent offences spring to mind. Especially, when going by the characterization in the media. Similarly, bank robberies–commonplace in films–are made out to be intricately planned, extravagant affairs.

This was not the case for James Verone, a man who had robbed his local bank for a total of $1 US. You see, James was unemployed and uninsured having just been sacked from his job as a Coca-Cola delivery driver. On the verge of turning 60 and with several growing health concerns, James was struggling to make ends meet. So, when the pain from his slipped discs, arthritic joints, feet and chest all increased, he had to find a way to get access to healthcare.

It was then that he realised how prisoners are paid regular visits by medical practitioners of all sorts. They were even said to be well looked after in jail. Thus, he hatched a plan that would enable him to get the treatment he desired: robbing a bank for $1 and getting press coverage across the country.

With America already suffering from overcrowded prisons–packed to the brim with violent criminals–, James’ experience begs the question of why he had to resort to such lengths to get medical treatment. Moreover, from a legal standpoint, it left many wondering what the appropriate punishment should’ve been.

From my perspective, his story makes clear the fact that America’s healthcare system is unsustainable and unaffordable for most. Without healthcare insurance ( already too costly for most individuals), those with underlying middle conditions or a need for expensive medical treatment are left stranded. Many have wondered whether a medical system like the NHS would work in the US too–and I think it would. This is especially true given the hybrid approach that the UK has adopted. In other words, both private and public healthcare should be available.

In terms of the legal aspects of this case, his ploy worked and he received more medical attention than would have ever been possible outside prison. Nonetheless, his experience is wasteful with regard to the prison system, especially considering the extent to which it is already strained.

To prevent similar circumstances in the future, I think it’s best to adopt a double-edged solution. From the healthcare perspective, as has already been mentioned, a hybrid approach can be adopted for optimal effectiveness. With regards to the legal aspects, perhaps an evaluation of intent and damage should be incorporated regarding non-threatening robberies (unarmed robberies in public spaces).

If both of the above were to be enacted, people like James wouldn’t have to resort to such extreme measures for healthcare. Thus, only truly threatening crimes would need to be punished.

With the above in mind, let’s strive for change–for the sake of James, for the sake of justice and for the sake of human decency.