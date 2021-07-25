Pakistan successfully inoculates 25 million people

Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar said on Sunday that Pakistan has successfully vaccinated 25 million people against the novel coronavirus.

The minister, who is also the chairman of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), stated on Twitter that the government is taking steps to vaccinate an additional 25 million people (2.5 crores) in the coming month.

“In August, there will be even more acceleration. By the end of August, all large cities should have vaccinated at least 40% of their eligible population “Umar wrote.

Meanwhile, 45 more people have died as a result of the new coronavirus in the previous 24 hours, bringing Pakistan’s total death toll to over 23,000, according to NCOC statistics released on Sunday.

According to the NCOC, 44,579 coronavirus tests were performed across the country in the previous 24 hours, with 2,819 of them showing a positive result. As a result, Pakistan’s coronavirus positive rate has risen to 6.3 percent.

On the other side, the 45 additional deaths bring the total number of people killed in the United States to 23,016.

In Pakistan, the overall number of recovered patients is 925,958, while the number of ongoing cases is 55,720.