Seafood exports increase by 1.85pc in FY21

The exports of fish and fish preparations increased by 1.85 percent during the fiscal year 2020-21 as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The seafood exports during July-June (2020-21) were recorded at $414.193 million against the exports of $406.654 million in July-June (2019-20), showing growth of around 1.85 percent, according to Pakistan Bureau of statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, Pakistan exported 184.396 metric tons seafood during the period under review against the exports of 177.884 metric tons in the previous year, showing an increase of 3.66 percent.

On year-on-year basis, the fish exports from the country decreased by 7.04 percent by going down from $33.272 million during June 2020 to $30.929 million in June 2021. On month-on-month basis, the seafood exports decreased by 1.08 percent in June 2021 when compared to the exports of $31.267 million in May 2020, the PBS data revealed.

The overall food exports from the country decreased by 41.83 percent during the fiscal year 2020-21 compared to the previous year. The food exports from the country were recorded at $433.538 million during July-June (2020-21) against the exports of $305.664 million during July-June (2019-20).