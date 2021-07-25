Often our first response to an awkward situation is impulsive. A tit for tat might seem normal but ‘why not add a twist to it?’ is what we see in the new refreshing Pepsi TVC. By choosing to respond smartly, the boy smartly asserts his position and stands up for himself with grace and tact. Along with being exceptionally witty, this film highlights the power of reacting quirkily. It reminds us how it’s always wise to respond differently. Kudos to the team that came up with such a captivating concept! The ad mirrors our society, and leaves us with an inspiring message. The rise of the digital world paved the way for online trolling. Hiding behind a fake identity the digital space is heaven to people who love poking their nose in others business. In these circumstances, this ad gives a refreshing take on what wise people can do to respond to such behaviour. We have tried and tested calling them out; why not try some Tameez this time? Pepsi’s New TVC is a benchmark on how big messages can be delivered with sweet and simple ideas. The film is like a timely poke. It encourages to look beyond set ways of thinking. Why Not Meri Jan is a question that voices a new way to look at life.













