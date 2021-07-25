Aima and Shahbaz Shigri are officially engaged!

Shahbaz Shigri may have proposed to Aima Baig earlier this year in March, but the couple officiated their engagement in a small ceremony on Friday.

The couple, who has been in a steady relationship since 2019 after meeting on the sets of a film starring Shahbaz, exchanged rings in an intimate ceremony on Friday among close friends and family.

Aima Baig, who said yes to Shahbaz back in March and shared a picture of her ring on Instagram, strayed from the usual, choosing a stunning red saari with a contrasting green blouse and traditional gold jewels to accent the look.

Shahbaz on the other hand cut a dapper look in a classic striped suit and a white formal shirt – fit for an engagement groom!

The guest list included Aima’s industry bestie Hania Aamir, who turned up in a gorgeous organza saari herself.

Also present were Ali Rehman Khan, the Jaswal brothers, singer Bilal Saeed and Usman Mukhtar among others.

Here’s extending our heartiest congratulations to Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri on their engagement!