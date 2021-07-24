PTI to win AJK polls with thumping majority: Murad

Minister for Communications Murad Saeed Saturday expressed confidence that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) would win the elections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), scheduled to be held on July 25, with a thumping due to the agenda of massive development and the public welfare schemes, it planned to execute after coming into power.

“I thank hospitable and dignified people of AJK, who extended great love and affection for the ambassador of Kashmir Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party during the election campaign, and actively participated in the PTI’s campaign,” he said while addressing a news conference along with Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur here.

After seeing the public enthusiasm in the PTI rallies from day one, he said it was like writing on the wall that the AJK people had announced their verdict in favour of PTI before the polls. The minister said the survey reports also indicated that the PTI would succeed in the elections with a ‘heavy majority’ and start a new era of development, prosperity and poverty alleviation there.

He said Maryam Safdar and Bilawal Zardari were just working to protect the corruption of their fathers as they had nothing to do with the development of AJK and the welfare of its people.

Murad Saeed recounted the PTI government’s performance it showed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after winning the general elections of 2013, on what basis it again won the polls in 2018.

He said reforms in police and education sectors, the introduction of Sehat Insaf Cards, and promotion of tourism and infrastructure development were the measures that led the PTI to win the 2018 polls with a two-third majority in the KP province.

He said the PTI went into the AJK election campaign with the manifesto of infrastructure development and tourism promotion, as it did in the KP and scenic northern areas, which would help improve the economy and create job opportunities, besides, a number of welfare schemes under the Ehsass programme for poverty alleviation and better health services.

But contrary to it, he said, the PML-N and PPP leaders had nothing to share about their performance with the AJK people except criticizing the PTI government and its leadership.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan, after becoming the ambassador of Kashmir, had effectively highlighted the Kashmir cause at all international fora and the miseries of innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) at the hands of brutal Indian forces. “The Prime Minister Imran Khan exposed Narendra Modi, his RSS ideology and Hindutwa philosophy.”

He said it was unfortunate that the PML-N and PPP leaders, in their public rallies, did not talk about the Kashmir cause, Indian Prime Minister Modi, Hindutwa ideology and sufferings of people of IIOJ&K.

Murad Saeed made it clear that in AJK, the elections were conducted under the sitting government, not by any interim setup like in Pakistan. Even though the PML-N government had complete control over all administration including election staff AJK, they wanted anarchy and were making hue and cry of rigging, he added.

The minister said the PML-N leadership did nothing for the Kashmir cause rather they invited Narendra Modi to Jati Umra and Sajjan Jindal in Murree without a visa, and denied meeting with Hurriyat leaders in India, held secret meetings with Modi in Colombo when mass graves were being unearthed in IIOJ&K and pellet guns were being used against innocent Kashmiris.

During the news conference, the minister played video clips of Modi’s visit to Nawaz Sharif’s residence in Lahore to attend a marriage ceremony, interview of Pakistan’s former ambassador to India who revealed that the Sharif family repeatedly asked for issuance of business visas to Indian nationals, and interview of a former foreign office secretary who confessed to receiving directives to not talk against India.