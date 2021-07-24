Sindh CM warns against rigging in Kashmir polls

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has warned the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against rigging in the Kashmir elections, saying it will hurt the Kashmir cause.

Speaking to reporters outside Shehbaz Airport near Bhan Syedabad on Saturday, the chief minister said that the People’s Party would get rid of the PTI as it was the only “real opposition party” in the country.

Speaking about the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the Sindh CM said the PDM was reduced to just one province – Punjab. He said the PPP is unfazed by alliances against it, adding that the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) too failed to dent PPP’s popularity.

Murad condemned Prime Minister Imran Khan for using the word ‘referendum’ instead of elections during his address in Kashmir. He said that the PM had issued the statement in contrast to historical context. He warned if any poll rigging happened in Kashmir, it would be a loss for Kashmir’s cause.

The CM said that due to COVID-19, the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar and other shrines were closed across the province. The government will open shrines if the coronavirus situation in the province improves, he added.