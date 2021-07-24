PTI to sweep AJK election, form govt: Sheikh Rashid

LAHORE: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Saturday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would sweep the election in the Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had no political future.

He was talking to the media after inaugurating the succession certificate kiosk here at National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Mega Centre on Edgerton Road.

Sheikh Rashid said that after elections in AJK, he would announce the victory of PTI at Laal Haveli Rawalpindi (his residence) on Sunday at 7pm. He said the PTI would form government in the AJK valley, and “then you will hear the wailing of the opposition parties”. They have started illogical hue and cry for protection of the ballot boxes, though the personnel of FC and Rangers have been deployed there, and COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa had assured the opposition parties that the army troops would also be there. Even then, they have decided not to accept their defeat, and “I guess, the PPP will manage to secure one more seat than the Nawaz-League. Maryam Nawaz’s language would destroy her politics”, he added.

To a question, the interior minister said that Nawaz Sharif was also wailing while sitting in London that he was in great trouble, adding that Nawaz himself chose that path. “If you (Nawaz Sharif) announce your return to country in the morning, I will send you a chartered plane in the same evening with full security of your choice. I want you to come back in good health, as it will be better for everyone,” he told the PML-N absconding leader.

Today, the PML-N posted Razia Butt’s novel on its twitter account, portraying that they had great pain for the poor.

Sheikh Rashid said and added that on what grounds, the looters of the nation were claiming to be defenders of the poor Pakistanis. They had always chosen branded clothes, shoes and other articles for themselves at the cost of public exchequer, and always ignored the poor people during their tenures in government. He said that the PML-N had no political future and Nawaz Sharif’s irresponsible statements would sink his party soon.

He recalled that Nawaz Sharif had always showed great love and affection for ‘Modi’ (Indian Prime Minister), and today, on what basis, Nawaz Sharif was making tall claims of being a Kashmiri. He said such statements were hurting the sentiments of the people of Kashmir.

Contrary to this, he said, Prime Minister Imran Khan had very effectively highlighted the Kashmir issue at every international forum, asserting that Pakistan would continue with its diplomatic, political and moral support for Kashmiris’ struggle for their right to self-determination. Next six months were very important, as India and Israel had started hybrid warfare against Pakistan, he added.

He advised the opposition parties to focus on the next general election campaign instead of making hue and cry, and wailing, citing that election campaign had been going on in the AJK for the last four months, where the constituencies were not larger than the ones in Pakistan, which needed more time for canvassing.

About Shehbaz Sharif, he remarked that he was afraid of his elder brother and his politics was now contained only to pay condolences or extend felicitations.

To another question, he said that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman had remained chairman of the Kashmir Committee for long, but he showed very poor performance on that front.

Regarding Afghan ambassador’s daughter issue, he said that it was not a kidnapping but an incident of missing or lost, and the Afghan government was also taken on board in that regard.

To a query, he said that 96 per cent fencing along the Pak-Afghan border had been completed and this year, it would be completed. The fencing along the Pak-Iran border was completed 46 per cent, he said.