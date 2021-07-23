PTI will win AJK elections: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will emerge victorious in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections on July 25 and will successfully form the government there.

In a statement, the CM said the voters have rejected the narrative of the opposition in AJK. “Defeat will become the fate of opposition parties as they cannot compete with the PTI,” he added. The Kashmiris will side with honest and trustworthy leadership and they will vote for the PTI, he said, adding that his party will win the elections with their support. Prime Minister Imran Khan has highlighted the Kashmir cause before the world and Kashmiris love him for that, said the CM.

Meanwhile, the chief minister has announced Rs20 million as financial aid for the injured and heirs of passengers who died in the Dera Ghazi Khan road accident. He has also directed the Chief Minister’s Inspection Team (CMIT) to hold an inquiry to name those responsible for the negligence.

The CM said that the government will not leave the affectees alone and will extend every possible support to them.

Earlier on Eid day, Buzdar visited the central control room of Local Government Board Complex Sandha to inspect the cleanliness arrangements across the province. He issued directions to the administrations of different districts through video-link, emphasising that cleanliness is a collective responsibility. No system can progress without the option of reward and punishment, he maintained.

Buzdar visited various parts of Lahore on the second day of Eid without protocol to review the cleanliness situation. He spoke with the sanitary workers and commended their role in the city’s cleanliness. He urged the administration to constantly monitor the cleanliness operations to further improve the arrangements.

Similarly, on the third day of Eid, the chief minister directed to continue cleanliness operation, adding that the animals’ waste and other garbage should be properly disposed of. The line departments should make every effort to keep the cities clean as no compromise would be made on cleanliness, he stressed. Action will be initiated in case of any complaint as cities should give a clean look, Buzdar further said.

Moreover, the CM has appealed to the citizens to remain careful as the number of coronavirus cases is increasing amid the fourth wave of the virus.

Buzdar urged the citizens to avoid the virus by following the SOPs, saying it is in their best interests. “Everyone should display responsible social behaviour as the disease is spreading rapidly. The people must vaccinate themselves and wear masks, helping the government in its steps for securing the lives of the people,” the CM concluded.