China to speed up work on Dasu dam: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Thursday that enemies of Pakistan aiming to create misunderstandings between Pakistan and China have failed in their planning as Beijing has announced to speed up work on the Dasu dam.

Talking to media persons, the minister said Pakistan was grateful to the Chinese government for its continued support. He said that investigation into the Dasu incident has entered its second phase, adding that forces wanting to thwart the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) were behind the incident.

He said that the recent statement of Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh was unfortunate. “The Afghan government wants to put the burden of its failures on Pakistan. However, the relationship between the people of Pakistan and Afghanistan remains strong,” Chaudhry said. Pakistan has always stood by Afghanistan, he said, adding that Saleh’s family does not even live in Afghanistan. The problems of Afghanistan are to be solved by the Afghan people, the minister said.

MINISTER VISITS RESIDENCE OF LATE ARIF NIZAMI: Earlier today, Chaudhary said that the death of eminent journalist Arif Nizami was a huge loss for the profession, adding that his services in the field of journalism would always be remembered. He said this while talking to the media in Lahore after visiting the residence of the late journalist and also offered condolences to the bereaved family. He said the beacon lit by Nizami in the field of journalism would keep shining and it would be a great source of inspiration for the journalists in times to come. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr Arif Alvi had also offered their condolences over the demise of Nizami.

About the cases of Noor Mukadam and Usman Mirza, the minister said the police have conducted a thorough investigation and hoped that victims would get justice. The minister said the constitution was supreme and powerful, adding that all decisions were taken as per law in the country.

Earlier on Wednesday, the minister said that you cannot expect wisdom from political novices like Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz. In a tweet, the minister said that Maryam had never read a book in her life and she had no habit of reading and research. Chaudhry said Maryam’s CV comprised of only one point that she was born in the house of Nawaz Sharif. He said all the emphasis of the PML-N leadership was to oppose PM Khan.